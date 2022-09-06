Body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor found in woodlands after mountain rescue search
The body of a missing Leyland man has sadly been found in woodlands.
Lawrence Taylor, 31, was reported missing on Saturday (September 3) and last seen in Hough Lane at around 10am.
Police searched for Lawrence over the weekend and a public appeal was circulated to help find him.
But on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.
His family have asked that any donations in Lawrence’s memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team.
"Over 21 volunteers tipped up on a Sunday to search for my brother and found him,” said his sister, Jade Hodges.
“We are beyond grateful to them and the police team involved.
Read More
"So lucky and proud to have you as my brother for 31 joyous years,” she added. “One in a million.”
You can make a donation to mountain rescue here.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.