Lawrence Taylor, 31, was reported missing on Saturday (September 3) and last seen in Hough Lane at around 10am.

But on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.

Lawrence Taylor, 31, was found deceased in woodland by a mountain rescue team on Sunday (September 4)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have asked that any donations in Lawrence’s memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team.

"Over 21 volunteers tipped up on a Sunday to search for my brother and found him,” said his sister, Jade Hodges.

“We are beyond grateful to them and the police team involved.

"So lucky and proud to have you as my brother for 31 joyous years,” she added. “One in a million.”

You can make a donation to mountain rescue here.