Police issue appeal to help find missing Preston man Kenneth Moore
Today (September 6), Preston Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Preston man.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:21 pm
Kenneth Moore, 64, was last seen at his home in the Ribbleton area at 6am today.
Kenneth, who has links to Blackpool, is 5ft, of slim build, with brown/grey hair, which is short at the back and sides but in need of a haircut.
He is believed to be wearing light coloured jogging bottoms, a dark overcoat, possibly a Corpus Christi High School jumper and odd shoes.