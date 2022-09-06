News you can trust since 1886
Police issue appeal to help find missing Preston man Kenneth Moore

Today (September 6), Preston Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Preston man.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:21 pm

Kenneth Moore, 64, was last seen at his home in the Ribbleton area at 6am today.

Kenneth, who has links to Blackpool, is 5ft, of slim build, with brown/grey hair, which is short at the back and sides but in need of a haircut.

Have you seen missing Preston man Kenneth Moore?

He is believed to be wearing light coloured jogging bottoms, a dark overcoat, possibly a Corpus Christi High School jumper and odd shoes.

Any sightings of Kenneth, call 101, quoting log 0427 of September 6.