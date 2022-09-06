Police issue appeal to help find missing Preston man Kenneth Moore

Kenneth Moore, 64, was last seen at his home in the Ribbleton area at 6am today.

Kenneth, who has links to Blackpool, is 5ft, of slim build, with brown/grey hair, which is short at the back and sides but in need of a haircut.

Have you seen missing Preston man Kenneth Moore?

He is believed to be wearing light coloured jogging bottoms, a dark overcoat, possibly a Corpus Christi High School jumper and odd shoes.