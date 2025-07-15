Breaking

Lancashire Police investigating second stabbing in Preston after man attacked outside barber shop

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
Police are investigating another stabbing in Preston after a man was attacked outside a barber shop.

Officers were called to Meadow Street where a man in his 20s was stabbed at around 11.17am on Friday (July 11).

The young man received hospital treatment for his wound and is not believed to be seriously injured.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Meadow Street, Preston on Friday, July 11placeholder image
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Meadow Street, Preston on Friday, July 11 | Submitted

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0467 of July 11.

Second stabbing

After Friday’s stabbing in Meadow Street, police were called to a second stabbing in New Hall Lane, shortly after midnight last night.

Lancashire Police said a man was found with a number of laceration and puncture wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The force has not said at this stage whether the two attacks are believed to be related or not.

