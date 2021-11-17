Police hunt man after teenage girl subjected to serious sexual assault in Burnley park

The incident happened in Scott Park around 5-35pm.

Police officers were still at the scene this morning which has been cordoned off.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5-37pm yesterday (November 16th) to Scott Park, Burnley, following reports a teenage girl had been subjected to a serious sexual assault by a man.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"A scene is currently in place in the park and although no arrest has been made at this stage enquiries are ongoing to identify a suspect.

"The victim and her family are being supported by officers at this time. A comprehensive reassurance plan has already been put in place, including increased police patrols in the area.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time or anybody with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1110 of November16th, 2021.