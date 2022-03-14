Police give update on incident which sparked armed response in Preston as 35-year-old is arrested

Firearms officers swooped into action after a group of men brandishing a machete were reportedly seen forcing their way into a building in Corporation Street at around 6pm.

Helmeted officers with shields and body armour surrounded the building before entering to search for and confront any suspects.

But after sweeping through the building, the armed response unit found just the one intruder inside.

Armed officers at the scene in Corporation Street, Preston on Sunday (March 13)

No shots were fired and he was brought out in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police van.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody.

The scene was declared safe and the armed response team were stood down.

The drama happened on Corporation Street on Sunday evening (March 13) with officers surrounding the building

“It was initially a report that a group of men with a machete had entered a building – hence the armed involvement, “ said a police spokesman.

"But following a search, this was not found to be the case, with one man aged 35, of no fixed address, arrested for burglary.

"There is no wider threat to members of the public."

