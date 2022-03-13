Armed police race to Preston city centre after weapons drama
Armed police were deployed in Preston city centre after reports of men seen carrying weapons.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 7:51 pm
The drama happened on Corporation Street, with officers surrounding a building.
One man was detained and is currently in custody. No shots were fired.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We received a report of males entering a property armed with weapons.
"Armed Response Vehicles were asked to carry out a search.
"One male is currently helping us with our enquiries.
"There is no wider threat to members of the public."