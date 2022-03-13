The drama happened on Corporation Street, with officers surrounding a building.

One man was detained and is currently in custody. No shots were fired.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We received a report of males entering a property armed with weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed officers at the scene in Corporation Street.

"Armed Response Vehicles were asked to carry out a search.

"One male is currently helping us with our enquiries.

"There is no wider threat to members of the public."