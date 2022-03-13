Armed police race to Preston city centre after weapons drama

Armed police were deployed in Preston city centre after reports of men seen carrying weapons.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 7:51 pm

The drama happened on Corporation Street, with officers surrounding a building.

One man was detained and is currently in custody. No shots were fired.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We received a report of males entering a property armed with weapons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Armed officers at the scene in Corporation Street.

"Armed Response Vehicles were asked to carry out a search.

"One male is currently helping us with our enquiries.

"There is no wider threat to members of the public."

One of the armed officers deployed to the city centre.