Police have provided a major update in their search for information regarding a baby’s remains which were found next to the M61 six months ago.

On November 2 last year the child was found in a field close to a road layby, not far from two junctions of the M61, by a woman who had been walking her dog at around 12.30pm.

Tributes left by the community at the scene in Manchester where the remains of a baby girl, now namedd Ava by police, were discovered | GMP

Police received a call from a member of the public reporting the discovery of what appeared to be human remains in a park in Little Hulton.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) made the announcement following a post-mortem examination, and said they had named the girl "Ava" after previously only identifying her as "Baby A".

Since that day, a dedicated team from GMP Major Incident Team has worked tirelessly to uncover the truth about who Baby Ava was and what led to her being left alone.

Detectives have followed up on hundreds of public tips, conducted thousands of hours of house-to-house enquiries, reviewed extensive CCTV footage, and collaborated with police forces and agencies across the country; all in pursuit of identifying who baby Ava was, and securing justice for her.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Information from the public has led us to speak with potential witnesses nationwide.

“While these leads have not yet helped us identify Ava or understand her circumstances, they have allowed us to safeguard several vulnerable individuals and ensure they receive the care and support they need.

“We have also trawled the national missing person database, focusing on cases involving females who were potentially pregnant and reported missing, which has helped us negate a number of individuals.

“A significant development in the investigation is the recovery of a piece of fabric from the scene, from which we have secured a DNA profile.

“In the coming months, we hope this will help us identify someone connected to Ava and move the investigation forward.”

We continue to work closely with a range of experts. A botanist is helping us determine how long Ava may have been at the discovery site, and work is continuing with an anthropologist, archaeologist, and specialists in dental and bone analysis to establish Ava’s age and ethnicity.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley from the Major Incident Team added: “We will never forget Baby Ava, and despite the challenges in the investigation, we’re committed to uncovering the truth.

“We are more determined than ever to find who Ava is, who her parents are, and all of the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led Ava to being separated from them.

“I know how heartbreaking this case has been for the communities of Greater Manchester and beyond.

“The support and compassion we’ve received has been unwavering, and we share the sadness felt for Ava as we continue our search for answers so that we can lay her to rest.”

He added: “If you are baby Ava's mum, please know that you are not alone. You can contact us directly or ask someone you trust to reach out on your behalf.

“We want to help you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24. Information can also be shared via our Major Incident Public Portal HERE.