Detectives investigating the tragic discovery of baby remains in a field next to the M61 motorway have issued a update.

Officers have confirmed the remains found near Ashtons Field in the Little Hulton area of Salford were that of a newborn baby girl.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) made the announcement following a post-mortem examination, and said they had named the girl "Ava" after previously only identifying her as "Baby A" .

The child was found in a field close to a road layby, not far from two junctions of the M61, by a woman who had been walking her dog at around 12.30pm on November 20.

Tributes left by the community at the scene in Manchester where the remains of a baby girl, now namedd Ava by police, were discovered | GMP

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday the cause of Ava’s death remains unascertained, with further pathological and forensic testing required.

“Over the past seven days, officers from across the force have worked tirelessly, conducting hours of house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, plus liaising with local and national partners to try and determine exactly what happened to Ava.

“We are coming to a stage where we will be looking to close the scene at Ashtons Field this weekend, however our enquiries will continue. The touching tributes left by members of the community will be cleaned and donated to children’s charities in Ava’s name.”

The discovery has rocked the local community with many leaving tributes to the baby girl at the scene.

Detectives are appealing for Ava’s mum to come forward. They also want to speak to anyone with information about what has happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley from our Major Incident Team said: “We know that this case has touched the hearts of many people across Greater Manchester, and like you, we’re determined to find out what happened to this little girl.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re working to establish who Ava’s mum is, and all the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led to Ava being separated from her mum.

“We are continuing to appeal for her mum, who may require medical assistance, or her family to come forwards and speak to us. We believe that there is someone out there now who knows what happened. You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have trained officers ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch.

“I would also like to thank the community for their support as we continue our appeals for information. We are now asking you to cast your minds back to previous months, perhaps you heard something, or saw something that didn’t feel right. It may have seemed insignificant at the time, but knowing what you know now, come forward. It could be crucial to finding the truth for Ava.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24. Information can also be shared via our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP24S90-PO1

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.