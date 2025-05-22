Police continue search for Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after man in his 30s assaulted in Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man in his 30s has been left in a critical but stable condition in hospital after an assault in Preston.

At around 2.20am on Sunday, May 18, officers came across a man who was injured and unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.
Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We’re asking for your help, as we investigate an assault, which left a man with serious injuries.

“A 27-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There may be people who witnessed the incident that we haven’t yet spoken to. If you have any information to assist, please do get in touch.”

Police believe that the man may have got out of a taxi, originating from the Blackpool area, shortly before being assaulted and believe the driver of that taxi may be able to assist with our enquiries.

They added: “We want to stress that we’d like to speak to the driver solely as a witness. If you are the taxi driver, or if you know who they may be, please come and speak to us.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 or email quoting log 0147 of 18th May.

Related topics:LancashirePolicePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice