Police charge man following rape of teenager in Burnley
Police have charged a man following the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Burnley.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called at around 3-45pm on 29th January to a report a girl had been approached by a man in Colne Road and led to Bank Parade and Church Street where she was raped. A 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday.
After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lewis Watson, 29, of Hazel Grove, Preston, was charged with rape and assaulting a female by penetration. He was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.