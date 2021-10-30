Police break up youths' Hallowe'en house party in Leyland which was thrown while parents were away

Officers were called to an address in the Worden area after the Hallowe’en gathering got “out of hand”, according to the South Ribble Police Facebook page.

The householders are understood to have had no knowledge of the party, which attracted around 30 young people from across the borough.

Many of the revellers were reported to be under age and so had any alcohol in their possession confiscated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an unauthorised house party in Leyland

Searches were also carried out on some of the party-goers, with drug paraphernalia located and seized.

When police officers and police and community support officers (PCSOs) arrived at the property - whose exact location has not been revealed - a number of youths dispersed into surrounding streets, but were later found.

All of those in attendance at what police described as an "unauthorised" event were sent home and the party closed down.

South Ribble officers took the opportunity to issue a Hallowe’en warning to parents and young people alike.

On the district division’s Facebook page, a message reads: “Do you know where your children are? We want you to enjoy the Hallowe’en weekend responsibly, but be mindful that the consequences of antisocial behaviour and criminality can have a lasting impact on a young person’s life and on those affected by their actions.”