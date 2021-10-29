Parents in Central Lancashire will be able to bring children in that age bracket to one of three existing vaccine sites which will be offering the service.

Vaccines have been available to 12-15-year-olds via their schools since last month and, as of last week, appointments have also been on offer at community facilities in their area via the national booking system.

It is hoped that by introducing the further flexibility of walk-ins, take-up of the vaccine in that age group will be increased.

The vaccination site at St. John's Shopping Centre in Preston is one of three in Central Lancashire offering jabs to 12-15-year-olds without the need for an appointment this weekend. The other two are in Chorley and Leyland.

The three sites where parents and children will be able to turn up this weekend are:

Preston - St John’s Shopping Centre, Tithebarn Street (Saturday 1pm-7pm and Sunday 8:30am-7pm)

Chorley - Chorley Vaccination Centre, Market Street (Saturday 2-5pm and Sunday 10-4pm)

South Ribble - Jubilee House, Lancashire Business Park (Saturday 1pm-7pm)

Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria vaccination programme, said of the additional service: “This new offer makes it possible for those children aged 12 to 15 who have not yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated at school – including those who are home-educated – to visit a walk-in clinic as well as book an appointment online or via 119.

“Exactly the same principles for consent and exactly the same safeguards will be in place as for in-school vaccinations. The extra flexibility and capacity we are providing will enable faster roll-out to this group at a time when the rate of Covid-19 infection in secondary aged children continues to be high.”

A single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been recommended for 12-15-year olds by the UK’s chief medical officers, who cited a reduction in disruption to education as one of the benefits.

Patents are still able to make fixed appointments for their children to be vaccinated - either at a vaccination centre, pharmacy or GP practice - by visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119.