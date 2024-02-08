News you can trust since 1886
Police arrest man following rape of teenager in Burnley

Police have today arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of rape in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
Over the weekend, and yesterday, the police asked for the public’s help identifying a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Burnley.

This afternoon, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

Officers were called on January 29th to a report of a serious sexual assault in Burnley, in Bank Parade and Church Street.