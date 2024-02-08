Police arrest man following rape of teenager in Burnley
Police have today arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of rape in Burnley.
Over the weekend, and yesterday, the police asked for the public’s help identifying a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Burnley.
This afternoon, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.
Officers were called on January 29th to a report of a serious sexual assault in Burnley, in Bank Parade and Church Street.