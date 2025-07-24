Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a sex offender who has been on the run for nine days and could be living in a tent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to ask for your help to find Christopher Spelman, 66, who is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notifications requirements.

“Spelman, initially from Prescot, Merseyside, is likely to be living in a tent and travelling – using transport hubs and campsites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spelman, initially from Prescot, Merseyside, is likely to be living in a tent and travelling – using transport hubs and campsites.” | Lancashire Police

At the start of July, Spelman was released from prison near Weymouth and failed to register an address with police – in breach of his notification requirements.

Providing at update, police released a CCTV sighting of him in Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday, July 4.

He exits the station and turns in the direction of Holdenhurst Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spelman might have used local shops, the bus service or taxis in the area.

For immediate sightings of him in any part of the country, please call 999.

Any previous sightings or information as to where he might be email [email protected].