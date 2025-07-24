9 day manhunt continues to find sex offender who could be living in a tent
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to ask for your help to find Christopher Spelman, 66, who is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notifications requirements.
“Spelman, initially from Prescot, Merseyside, is likely to be living in a tent and travelling – using transport hubs and campsites.”
At the start of July, Spelman was released from prison near Weymouth and failed to register an address with police – in breach of his notification requirements.
Providing at update, police released a CCTV sighting of him in Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday, July 4.
He exits the station and turns in the direction of Holdenhurst Road.
Spelman might have used local shops, the bus service or taxis in the area.
For immediate sightings of him in any part of the country, please call 999.
Any previous sightings or information as to where he might be email [email protected].