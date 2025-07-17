Public urged to help trace wanted sex offender, 66, who may be camping or using transport hubs
Christopher Spelman, 66, was released earlier this month from a prison near Weymouth, Dorset.
However, he failed to register an address with police - a requirement under the Sexual Offences Act.
Originally from Prescot and speaking with a Merseyside accent, Spelman is believed to be living rough, possibly camping, and may be using transport hubs to move around the country.
Officers say he has links to Dorset, Hampshire, Bristol, Kent and Merseyside, but warn that he could be anywhere in the UK.
Lancashire Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout, particularly around campsites and public transport locations.
Anyone who sees Spelman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0406 of July 8.