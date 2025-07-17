Police have issued a renewed public appeal for help in tracing a convicted sex offender who failed to comply with legal conditions after his release from prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Spelman, 66, was released earlier this month from a prison near Weymouth, Dorset.

However, he failed to register an address with police - a requirement under the Sexual Offences Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Spelman is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements | Lancashire Police

Originally from Prescot and speaking with a Merseyside accent, Spelman is believed to be living rough, possibly camping, and may be using transport hubs to move around the country.

Officers say he has links to Dorset, Hampshire, Bristol, Kent and Merseyside, but warn that he could be anywhere in the UK.

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout, particularly around campsites and public transport locations.

Anyone who sees Spelman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0406 of July 8.