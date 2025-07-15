Sex offender with links to Lancaster wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:22 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 18:26 BST
Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a wanted sex offender for failing to comply with the rules.

Christopher Spelman, 66, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements.

Christopher Spelman, 66, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements. | Lancashire Police

He also has links to Merseyside, Manchester, Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

Any sightings of Spelman or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0406 of 8th July – or email [email protected].

