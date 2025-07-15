Sex offender with links to Lancaster wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements
Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a wanted sex offender for failing to comply with the rules.
Christopher Spelman, 66, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
He also has links to Merseyside, Manchester, Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire.
Any sightings of Spelman or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0406 of 8th July – or email [email protected].