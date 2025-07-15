Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a wanted sex offender for failing to comply with the rules.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Spelman, 66, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements.

Christopher Spelman, 66, who has links to Lancaster, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements. | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has links to Merseyside, Manchester, Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

Any sightings of Spelman or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0406 of 8th July – or email [email protected].