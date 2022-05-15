The incident occurred the post office in the One Stop, Union Road, Oswaldtwislte, at 9.28am yesterday (May 14).

It was reported that a man (pictured in the CCTV still) entered the store and threatened staff with a weapon and demanded money.

He left empty-handed in the direction of Albert Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal over an attempted armed robbery at Oswaldtwistle

The suspect is described as being of a slim build and wearing all black clothing, black trainers, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Officers are additionally appealing for any CCTV or webcam footage which may have captured the incident.

So far no arrests has been made but inquiries are ongoing.

PC Jess Blakesley, of East Division, said: “This is a serious incident which happened in broad daylight. Understandably the staff member involved was left extremely shaken but, thankfully, unharmed."