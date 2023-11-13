Police and bomb disposal unit called to The Heights School in Burnley after suspected explosive device found
Lancashire Police were called to Burnley school The Heights this morning just before 11am to a report of a suspicious object being found.
Police and partner agencies, including the bomb disposal unit, remain at the scene in Burleigh Street, with the object being treated as a ‘potential explosive device’ a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
A cordon has been put in place and standby police vehicles and paramedics are also on the car park at the nearby Asda store where sections of the car park have also been cordoned off.