News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Police and bomb disposal unit called to The Heights School in Burnley after suspected explosive device found

Lancashire Police were called to Burnley school The Heights this morning just before 11am to a report of a suspicious object being found.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and partner agencies, including the bomb disposal unit, remain at the scene in Burleigh Street, with the object being treated as a ‘potential explosive device’ a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A cordon has been put in place and standby police vehicles and paramedics are also on the car park at the nearby Asda store where sections of the car park have also been cordoned off.