Parents told to 'remain vigilant' after child 'followed by man' while walking home in Euxton

A child reported being followed by a man as they were walking home from Euxton St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Wigan Road on December 8.

The child alerted a nearby adult after becoming concerned and arrived home safely.

Schools in the area were alerted and parents were told to "take extra notice" if their child walked home alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A child was walking home from Euxton St Mary's Catholic Primary School when they were reportedly followed by a man (Credit: Google)

In a letter to parents, a spokesperson for Leyland Methodist Junior School in Canberra Road said: "It has been brought to our attention that yesterday, whilst walking home from school, a child from Euxton St Mary's was approached and followed by a man.

"The child in question is safe and did the responsible thing and found an adult to ask for help.

"The police have been notified of the incident, but we are asking parents and children to be vigilant."

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident had been reported to them after being approached by the Lancashire Post.

"There's no suggestion the boy was approached, or spoken to but he was concerned he was being followed so we've advised the family to be vigilant and call us back if there are any further issues," a spokesman for the force said.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.