Parents 'fear for their children' as teenagers terrorise McDonald's in Lancashire

Police said they were made aware of a number of anti-social incidents at the McDonald's in Park Road over the weekend.

The offenders - reportedly teenagers - caused families in the restaurant to move upstairs for fear their children could be harmed.

Officers have now urged parents who know their children frequent the area to take action "before any arrests are necessary".

Insp Danny Clough, from Lancashire Police, said: "There is very good CCTV footage to identify those involved and we intend to take appropriate action when this is done.

"Please help us to ensure your child does not force their own detention in police custody.

"If the issues continue, we will publish the pictures over social media to speed the identification process up."

What is anti-social behaviour?

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact either your local council or call the police on the non-emergency number 101.

When to contact the police:

- Drug/substance misuse

- Criminal damage

- Gangs

- Assault

- Prostitution

- Stolen property

- Hate crime incidents

Call 101 to speak to your local neighbourhood policing team, or dial 999 in an emergency.

