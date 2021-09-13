Suspected drug driver arrested after car crash near Chorley
A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a collision in Croston.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 7:47 am
Monday, 13th September 2021, 7:50 am
A van and a car collided in Westhead Road yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 12).
The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving
He was also reported for careless driving at the scene.
"Apologies for the disruption caused to the village whilst we made the road safe again," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
