Two men charged with murder after dad-of-three shot dead outside Lancashire gym
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lenny Scott, 33, died in hospital after the shooting in Skelmersdale on February 8.
On Thursday, Lancashire Police charged two men, aged 34 and 28, with murder.
Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool were both charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the force.
They have been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
In March, a 30-year-old man from Liverpool was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, while three men and a woman were also previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two other men, aged 25 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
All those previously arrested were later released on bail, police said.
'Assassination'
Lancashire Police previously said Mr Scott was targeted in an "abhorrent assassination".
The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on an e-bike, heading towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale, before going to Upholland.
A police spokesperson said: “We launched a murder investigation after 33-year-old father-of-three Lenny was shot outside a gym in Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Lenny, from Prescot, sadly died later in hospital.
“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and they continue to be supported by trained officers.
“Five other people have been arrested as part of our enquiries and are currently on bail.
“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February.”
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.