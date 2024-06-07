Two men charged with murder after dad-of-three shot dead outside Lancashire gym

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been charged with the murder of a dad-of-three who was shot outside a Lancashire gym in a 'calculated, cold-blooded assassination'.

Lenny Scott, 33, died in hospital after the shooting in Skelmersdale on February 8.

On Thursday, Lancashire Police charged two men, aged 34 and 28, with murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool were both charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the force.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Lenny ScottLenny Scott
Lenny Scott

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March, a 30-year-old man from Liverpool was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, while three men and a woman were also previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 25 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All those previously arrested were later released on bail, police said.

Lenny ScottLenny Scott
Lenny Scott

'Assassination'

Lancashire Police previously said Mr Scott was targeted in an "abhorrent assassination".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on an e-bike, heading towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale, before going to Upholland.

A police spokesperson said: “We launched a murder investigation after 33-year-old father-of-three Lenny was shot outside a gym in Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Lenny, from Prescot, sadly died later in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and they continue to be supported by trained officers.

“Five other people have been arrested as part of our enquiries and are currently on bail.

“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February.”

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LiverpoolSkelmersdale