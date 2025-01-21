Lancashire sex offender on the run and could be 'sleeping rough in town centres'
Officers are searching for 26-year-old sex offender Adam Garner-Jones, who is wanted after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.
His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley but Lancashire Police said he is likely sleeping rough, either in the Burnley area or elsewhere in Lancashire.
It’s not the first time Garner-Jones has been wanted following his release from prison for child sex offences. He previously breached his notification requirements in 2022 when he failed to register his address with police after being released from prison.
‘Risk to children’
On that occasion, Lancashire Police shared a public appeal, warning, “He is a risk to children and should not be approached”.
A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Adam Garner-Jones?
“He is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.
“Adam, 26, is white, six ft tall, large build. He has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.
“His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley and he is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area.
“If you see him or know where is he is please call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20th or you can email [email protected]”