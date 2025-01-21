Lancashire sex offender on the run and could be 'sleeping rough in town centres'

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A convicted paedophile is on the run and might be sleeping rough in town centres, warn police.

Officers are searching for 26-year-old sex offender Adam Garner-Jones, who is wanted after failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley but Lancashire Police said he is likely sleeping rough, either in the Burnley area or elsewhere in Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Garner-JonesAdam Garner-Jones
Adam Garner-Jones

It’s not the first time Garner-Jones has been wanted following his release from prison for child sex offences. He previously breached his notification requirements in 2022 when he failed to register his address with police after being released from prison.

‘Risk to children’

On that occasion, Lancashire Police shared a public appeal, warning, “He is a risk to children and should not be approached”.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Adam Garner-Jones?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

“Adam, 26, is white, six ft tall, large build. He has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache.

“His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley and he is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area.

“If you see him or know where is he is please call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20th or you can email [email protected]

Related topics:BurnleyLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice