Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in Blackburn

The victim was stabbed after he was approached by three men in Walker Street, close to Pizza Hut, shortly before 7.15pm yesterday (July 26).

The man - who is in his 40s - was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries have not been described at life threatening

The victim was stabbed after he was approached by three men in Walker Street, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

Police said they are treating this attack as an isolated incident and "there is no threat to the wider public".

Det Insp John McNamara, of East CID, said: "This incident could have easily resulted in the victim losing his life and we are working to identify those responsible.

"We realise this incident will have caused a degree of concern in the community and reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area."

“I would ask any witnesses to come forward as soon as possible.

"Similarly, I would ask people to check their CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage to see if they have captured...anything which could assist our enquiries.”

The suspects, who have all been described as Asian men, are believed to have left in the direction of Audley.

Officers said they do not have any further descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1366 of July 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

