Breaking

Not guilty - jury reach verdict on three men accused of Christmas Day murder of Blackburn man Kirk Marsden

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:05 BST
Three men on trial accused of the murder of a Blackburn man who was hit by a car on Christmas Day have been found not guilty.

Kirk Marsden, 37, was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm on Christmas Day last year following an altercation.

Kirk Marsden, 37, died after he was hit by a car in Blackburnplaceholder image
Kirk Marsden, 37, died after he was hit by a car in Blackburn | Lancashire Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of Boxing Day where he sadly died from his injuries.

Michael O'Neill, 35, of New Wellington Street, Blackburn, James Ward, 26, of no fixed address, and Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address were later charged with his murder.

However, after much deliberations the jury has found both Michael O'Neill and Thomas Ward not guilty of murder, and not guilty of manslaughter.

James Ward has also been found not guilty of murder, but the jury is still yet to reach a verdict on his manslaughter charge.

Mr Marsden's family said he was "a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed".

Related topics:LancashirePoliceCourtsBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice