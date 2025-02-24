Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder after a man was fatally hit by car near pub in Blackburn on Christmas Day.

A man was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm following an altercation.

The man, 37-year-old Kirk Marsden from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries.

A murder investigation was launched after Kirk Marsden was fatally struck by car in Blackburn on Christmas Day | Lancashire Police

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Three men were later charged with his murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service. They were:

James Ward, 26, of no fixed address

Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address

Michael O’Neill, 35, of New Welling Street, Blackburn

O'Neill and Ward today appeared at Preston Crown Court where they both entered not guilty pleas.

Ward was not present in court as his barrister filed an application to dismiss the charge against him.

Judge Graham Knowles, who presided over the hearing, ruled the application should be considered by a judge from the King’s Bench Division.

The date for this hearing was not set, but it will take place in due course.

A plea hearing will also be scheduled if the application is withdrawn or rejected.

A trial, expected to last between two and three weeks, has been scheduled to begin on June 16.

A pre-trial review will take place on April 11.

All three defendants were remanded in custody ahead of the next hearing.