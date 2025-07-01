A judge in the trial of a murdered Blackburn man has said he will now accept majority verdicts from the jury.

After a day of deliberations the jury of 12 failed to reach a verdict on which they had all agreed in the trial of tragic Kirk Marsden.

Mr Marsden's family said he was "a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed". | Lancashire Police

The 37-year-old from Blackburn was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill on the corner of Moorgate Street at around 4.50pm on Christmas Day last year following an altercation.

He suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of Boxing Day where he sadly died from his injuries.

Michael O'Neill, 35, of New Wellington Street, Blackburn, James Ward, 26, of no fixed address, and Thomas Ward, 58, of no fixed address were later charged with his murder.

What is a majority verdict?

The jury are asked by the judge to reach a unanimous verdict - that means, they should all agree on whether the defendant is 'guilty' or 'not guilty'. If they can't do that after carefully considering and discussing the evidence, the judge can allow them to reach a majority verdict of at least 10 people

The jury is expected to reach a verdict tomorrow.