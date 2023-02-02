Here is a brief timeline of the events that have unfolded since Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police issue missing person plea, following the disappearance of Nicola Bulley who was last seen at around 9.15am on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.

The search continue for missing Inskip mum Nicola Bulley

Saturday, January 28, 2023

An underwater police search begins at the banks of river Wyre in St Michael's close to where Nicola was last seen.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Police urge people searching for missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley not to put themselves in danger in the countryside.

Monday, January 30, 2023

Police renew their appeal for the public’s help to trace Nicola, and Supt Sally Riley says that she believed Nicola’s disappearance is unlikely to be “a crime inquiry”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, spoke from the family home in Inskip, saying he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.

The engineer said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.

“We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Following a public appeal for witnesses, police confirmed that a dog walker who may have been in the area at the time Nicola went missing had been found.

Locals continued to rally together with organised walks, as the extensive police search continued.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Detectives searching for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley confirm they still do not believe another person was involved in her disappearance.