Peter Faulding, an underwater search expert, was called in by the family to help with the investigation following Ms Bulley’s disappearance on Friday (January 27).

After arriving in St Michael's on Wyre in the early hours of Monday morning (February 6), his private diving team – Specialist Group International – scoured the River Wyre where police believe Nicola fell in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (February 8), Mr Faulding – who previously said he did not think the missing mother was in the water – confirmed the private search would be called off after one last area was examined.

Peter Faulding, an underwater search expert, said he would call off the private river search for Nicola Bulley if she was not found on February 8 (Credit: Danny Lawson/ PA)

Speaking to reporters at the scene, he said: “Wherever she is I hope closure comes soon. All the family are clearly distraught.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news came in after Mr Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, visited the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found.

He spoke with Mr Faulding who appeared to be taking him through aspects of his search.

The news came in after Mr Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, visited the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found (Credit: Pat Hurst/PA Wire)

Mr Ansell was accompanied by a police officer and Emma White, a family friend of Ms Bulley, 45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (February 7), Superintendent Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said detectives had looked at “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in and discounted them.

She spoke after suggestions Ms Bulley’s phone could be a “decoy” and questions were raised about gaps in CCTV coverage of the area where she vanished from.

The lead and harness for Willow, her springer spaniel dog, were also left on or close to the bench.

Police said it was still a “possibility” she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village (Credit Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said it was still a “possibility” she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village.

They added officers were trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, around 9.20am.

Mr Faulding later said if his team does not find Ms Bulley in the water using his sonar equipment, then he believes she has not been in the river and raised “third party” involvement in the disappearance.

But Ms Riley told reporters at a press conference in the village, that Mr Faulding is not included in “all the investigation detail”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ansell spoke with Mr Faulding who appeared to be taking him through aspects of his search (Credit: PA Video/PA Wire)

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.