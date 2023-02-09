Lancashire Police say two groups were issued with dispersal orders after snooping around properties and filming TikTok videos outside homes in St Michael’s last night (Wednesday, February 8).

One group, reportedly from near Liverpool, were warned they faced arrest if they returned and continued to cause alarm to those living in the usually peaceful and picturesque Lancashire village.

It was reported one group were confronted by a homeowner who found them sneaking around his property while filming on their phones in search of the missing mum-of-two.

Lancashire Police added that it would “not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage” from those visiting the village to search for the missing mum-of-two

Lancashire Police has warned the force will not tolerate people from outside the village visiting St Michael’s and causing alarm and distress to residents.

It is understood that extra police patrols have been requested by residents who have become increasingly concerned by the number of visitors in the wake of Nicola’s disappearance.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm a dispersal order was issued around 8.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 8) in St Michael’s on Wyre.

“This followed reports of individuals – from outside the area of St Michael’s - filming on social media close to properties.

“The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

“Two dispersal notices were issued, and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour.

“We hope that will give people some reassurance that we will not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage.”

Lancashire Police has also warned that it will ‘not hesitate to take action’ against those who post ‘grossly offensive’ comments on social media.

The force added: “We are also aware of a number of grossly offensive comments being made on social media and elsewhere.

"We are looking into these and will not hesitate to take action where appropriate.

“Our investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley is continuing and we continue to search areas of the River Wyre and surrounding area.

“People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir but that is not because we have stepped down our searches, it is because the focus of the search has moved further downstream into the area of the river which becomes tidal and then out towards the sea.

