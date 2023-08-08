News you can trust since 1886
Matthew Daulby murder investigation: Detectives release image of man they want to speak to following fatal Ormskirk stabbing

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST

Police want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their enquiries.

The 19-year-old has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

On Monday (August 7), officers arrested a tenth person as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their investigation into Matthew Daulby's death (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their investigation into Matthew Daulby's death (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 19-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of inciting others to commit violent disorder.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries near Railway Road in the town shortly after midnight on July 29.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Matthew Daulby died in hospital after he was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Matthew Daulby died in hospital after he was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31 established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, was charged with Mr Daulby’s murder last week.

He appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court on Monday (August 7).

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Daulby's death was a stab wound (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was remanded into custody to provisionally stand trial on November 27.

Eight other people who arrested as part of the investigation were been released on bail pending further enquiries

They were:

- A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk arrested on suspicion of murder.

- A 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-old man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, who were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

- A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Aughton, who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

- A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, who were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

Four people were also voluntarily interviewed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“They continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are continuing to ask for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Thomas Dures is asked to call 101, quoting 1007 of July 29.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

You can upload information and footage directly at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L14-PO1.