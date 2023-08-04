What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have made five more arrests (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31 established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries but police said they were “not serious”.

He was later discharged from hospital.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Who has been charged?

Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, was arrested on suspicion of murder of Sunday (July 30).

He was later charged with murder on Thursday night (August 3) following consultation with the crown prosecution service.

Was anyone else arrested?

Five people who were arrested on Thursday (August 3) as part of the investigation were later released on bail.

Three of the suspects had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They were:

- a 19-year-old man from Maghull

- a 19-year-old man from Lydiate

-a 19-year-old man from Liverpool

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Aughton, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk also arrested on suspicion of murder was released on conditional bail until October 30.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, were released on bail until October 14.

The charge and arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of men.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1007 of July 29.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.