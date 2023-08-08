Police were called to Leyland Lane after a number of witnesses reported seeing a man beating a puppy at around 8.15pm on Friday, August 4.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have today confirmed that Matthew Cocklin, 41, of Leyland Lane has been charged with animal cruelty offences.

Police were called to Leyland Lane in Leyland after a number of witnesses reported seeing a man beating a puppy at around 8.15pm on Friday, August 4. Lancashire Police have confirmed that Matthew Cocklin, 41, of Leyland Lane has since been charged with animal cruelty offences

The force added the injured puppy has been placed in foster care and is ‘doing well’.

A police spokesperson said: “Further to our appeal, we can confirm a man was arrested for animal cruelty offences.

“Matthew Cocklin, 41, of Leyland Lane has now been charged and will appear before magistrates in October.

“The puppy is doing well and has now been placed in foster care.