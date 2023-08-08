News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police charge Leyland man Matthew Cocklin with animal cruelty offences

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after he was allegedly seen battering a puppy in Leyland.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

Police were called to Leyland Lane after a number of witnesses reported seeing a man beating a puppy at around 8.15pm on Friday, August 4.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment.

Lancashire Police have today confirmed that Matthew Cocklin, 41, of Leyland Lane has been charged with animal cruelty offences.

The force added the injured puppy has been placed in foster care and is ‘doing well’.

A police spokesperson said: “Further to our appeal, we can confirm a man was arrested for animal cruelty offences.

“Matthew Cocklin, 41, of Leyland Lane has now been charged and will appear before magistrates in October.

“The puppy is doing well and has now been placed in foster care.

"We appreciate the distress incidents like this cause the community and would like to reassure the public that we take reports of cruelty to animals extremely seriously.”lep