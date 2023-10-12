News you can trust since 1886
Man with ‘distinctive run’ wanted by Lancashire Police after indecent exposure incident in Haslingden

A CCTV appeal has been launched to identify a man following an indecent exposure incident in Haslingden.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
The incident occurred near Laneside Road in Haslingden on September 15.

Officers on Thursday (October 12) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know the quality of the CCTV footage isn’t the clearest but we believe the man should be recognisable to people who know him by his distinctive run.”

Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1456 of September 15.