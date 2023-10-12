Man with ‘distinctive run’ wanted by Lancashire Police after indecent exposure incident in Haslingden
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred near Laneside Road in Haslingden on September 15.
Officers on Thursday (October 12) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know the quality of the CCTV footage isn’t the clearest but we believe the man should be recognisable to people who know him by his distinctive run.”
Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1456 of September 15.