The incident occurred near Laneside Road in Haslingden on September 15.

Officers on Thursday (October 12) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know the quality of the CCTV footage isn’t the clearest but we believe the man should be recognisable to people who know him by his distinctive run.”

