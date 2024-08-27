Man wanted following high-value bike theft outside Asda supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:49 BST
A man is wanted after a ‘high-value’ bike was stolen outside a supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods.

The incident occurred outside the Asda supermarket in Clayton Green Centre at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 20.

Officers on Tuesday (August 27) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

Officers want to speak to this man after a ‘high-value’ bike was stolen outside a supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “[We] believe the man in this image may be able to help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 0794 of August 20.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

