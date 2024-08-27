Man wanted following high-value bike theft outside Asda supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods
A man is wanted after a ‘high-value’ bike was stolen outside a supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods.
The incident occurred outside the Asda supermarket in Clayton Green Centre at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 20.
Officers on Tuesday (August 27) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “[We] believe the man in this image may be able to help with our enquiries.”
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 0794 of August 20.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.