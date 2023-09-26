News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted by police following attempted robbery outside Barclays bank in Preston city centre

A man is wanted by police following an attempted robbery outside a bank in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
The incident occurred outside the Barclays Bank in Winckley Street at approximately 4pm on August 15, police said.

Officers on Tuesday (September 25) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an attempted robbery in Preston.”

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1032 of August 15.