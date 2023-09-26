Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred outside the Barclays Bank in Winckley Street at approximately 4pm on August 15, police said.

Officers on Tuesday (September 25) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into an attempted robbery in Preston.”

