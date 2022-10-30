News you can trust since 1886
Man to stand trial on domestic abuse charges including coercion and sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a 27-year-old Wigan borough man facing a string of domestic abuse charges.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Luke Coleman, 27, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 this year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.

There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm: on January 27 2021, January 17 2022, April 1 to 22 2022 and April 22.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

At a brief hearing at Bolton Crown Court Coleman was told that his four-day trial would begin on January 9 and he is remanded in custody until then.