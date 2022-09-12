News you can trust since 1886
Man taken to hospital after suffering head and facial injuries in Preston city centre attack

A man was hospitalised with head and facial injuries following a vicious attack in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:42 pm
Police were called to Market Place by ambulance crews at around 5am on Friday (September 9) after a man was injured in an assault.

The incident happened in Guildhall Street earlier in the morning, with the victim – a man in his 20s – suffering “head and facial injuries”.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Detectives on Monday (September 12) confirmed no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Guildhall Street was cordoned off by police following the attack while an investigation was conducted.

Lancashire Police were approached for details following the closure on Friday, but the force stayed tight-lipped and did not share any information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 193 of September 9, 2022.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.