Police were called to Market Place by ambulance crews at around 5am on Friday (September 9) after a man was injured in an assault.

The incident happened in Guildhall Street earlier in the morning, with the victim – a man in his 20s – suffering “head and facial injuries”.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A man was hospitalised following an attack in Guildhall Street, Preston

Detectives on Monday (September 12) confirmed no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.

Guildhall Street was cordoned off by police following the attack while an investigation was conducted.

Lancashire Police were approached for details following the closure on Friday, but the force stayed tight-lipped and did not share any information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 193 of September 9, 2022.