Guildhall Street in Preston city centre cordoned off by police
A street in Preston city centre has been cordoned off after an incident overnight.
By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:25 am
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:04 pm
Officers are at the scene in Guildhall Street where a cordon is in place outside Fives bar and police cars are blocking the road.
Lancashire Police were approached for details but the force is staying tight-lipped and has not shared any information about the incident at this stage.
It is understood the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Female prison staff worker in court charged with sexually assaulting MALE prisoners at Kirkham jail
-
2
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
3
Preston Royal visit: 15 pictures from the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of Avenham Park
-
4
Guildhall Street in Preston city centre cordoned off by police
-
5
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight
The road remains closed to traffic and pedestrians.