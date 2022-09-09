News you can trust since 1886
Guildhall Street in Preston city centre cordoned off by police

A street in Preston city centre has been cordoned off after an incident overnight.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:04 pm

Officers are at the scene in Guildhall Street where a cordon is in place outside Fives bar and police cars are blocking the road.

Lancashire Police were approached for details but the force is staying tight-lipped and has not shared any information about the incident at this stage.

It is understood the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

A police cordon is in place after an overnight incident in Guildhall Street, Preston

The road remains closed to traffic and pedestrians.

We will bring you the latest updates from police as soon as they are made available.

More to follow...