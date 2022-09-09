Officers are at the scene in Guildhall Street where a cordon is in place outside Fives bar and police cars are blocking the road.

Lancashire Police were approached for details but the force is staying tight-lipped and has not shared any information about the incident at this stage.

It is understood the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The road remains closed to traffic and pedestrians.

We will bring you the latest updates from police as soon as they are made available.