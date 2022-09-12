They were allegedly grabbed outside a house and bundled into a stolen Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday morning (September 10).

At around 7.50am, police were called to Whittle-le-Woods where the three victims were found safe and well.

Two suspects – Malik Hussain, 20, of Olive Close, Whittle-le-Woods and Ryan Nuttall, 31, of Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge – were arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody.

Malik Hussain, 20, of Olive Close, Whittle-le-Woods and Ryan Nuttall, 31, of Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge were charged with kidnap

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have since been charged with kidnap and a number of other offences.

They were both remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates this morning (Monday, September 12).

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Whittle-le-Woods at 7.50am on Sunday (September 11) to reports that three people had been kidnapped from outside an address in Leyland.

"Following a number of enquiries, two people were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"They were a 31-year-old man from Bamber Bridge and a 20-year-old man from Whittle-le-Woods.

"The victims were found safe and well.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Malik Hussain, 20, of Olive Close, Whittle-le-Woods, was charged with kidnap and taking a motor vehicle without consent, and Ryan Nuttall, 31, of Withy Grove Crescent, Bamber Bridge, was charged with kidnap, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.