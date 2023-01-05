Preston rape suspect Ermal Sulaj charged after city centre attack
A 31-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in Preston city centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 12:03pm
Ermal Sulaj, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) and has now been charged with rape and sexual assault.
It follows a CCTV appeal by Lancashire Police who asked for the public's help in identifying a man following the assault in Anchor Court in Preston city centre on Sunday, December 18.
The 31-year-old is due to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (Thursday, January 5).