The 33-year-old, from Preston, was arrested after a police chase through the city at around 10.40pm last night (Tuesday, January 3).

Tac Ops gave pursuit after a Seat matching the description was spotted by patrols who pursued it from London Road (A6) to Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood, where the driver was tactically stopped and arrested.

Checks revealed the vehicle had been stolen and fitted with cloned plates in a bid to avoid detection.

Lancashire Police confirmed the arrest was in connection with a number of reports received from women and girls who said they were approached by a man or watched by him in the Cottam, Ingol and Fulwood areas over the last few days.

The force said ‘suspicious incidents’ have been reported between December 31 and January 3, with the suspect driving a black Seat car.

The 33-year-old from Preston was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drug driving, failure to stop, vehicle theft, burglary and section 4 public offences (intending to alarm, harass or distress).

He remains in custody.

The force has urged anyone who believes they might have been followed by the Seat Ibiza to make a report to help officers gather as much evidence as possible.

A police spokesman said: “We have received a number of reports in the Preston area relating to a black Seat Ibiza which has been involved in a number of suspicious circumstances in the Cottam, Ingol and Eastway areas.

"Yesterday evening, officers spotted a car on London Road, Preston, matching the description of the one reported to them.

"The car was pursued and successfully stopped in Lightfoot Lane.

"The vehicle registration had been illegally adapted to disguise the true identity of the car.

"The car was confirmed as stolen and the suspect has been duly arrested for multiple offences and is currently in police custody.”

