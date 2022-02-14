Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after fight breaks out at petrol station in Blackburn

An altercation erupted between the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat and a Volkswagen Golf in Blackburn at around 10.45pm on Friday (February 11).

The fight began on the forecourt of the petrol station in Preston New Road before continuing onto Granville Road, police said.

A man in his 20s from Blackburn sustained "serious injuries" which required hospital treatment.

Four men from Blackburn - aged 23, 25, 26 and 28 - were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault on Sunday (February 13).

Hassan Khan, 23, of Lynwood Road, Blackburn and Adil Khan, 28, also of Lynwood Road, Blackburn, were later charged with section 18 wounding and affray following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They were both remanded into custody after appearing before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Monday morning (February 14).

The 25-year-old and 26-year-old men were released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Although we have made arrests and two people have been charged our enquiries are very much ongoing," DC Amelia Warren, Blackburn CID, said.

"I would ask anybody who saw the Passat and Golf in the area between 10.45pm and 11.30pm or witnessed an altercation on the forecourt to please get in touch with the police.

"I would also like to hear from anybody with dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage which would assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 1712 of February 11.

To send footage directly to the police, click HERE.

