Man remains in serious condition after being stabbed in neck, back and arm in Blackburn

Police were called to reports a man had been stabbed at a garage in Highfield Road at around 3.20pm on Monday, February 14.

A local man in his 30s was found with "serious head injuries" and "stab wounds to his neck, back and arm" when emergency services arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where police said he remained in a "serious but stable condition".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.

"Anyone with information or concerns can approach an officer."

On Thursday (February 17), detectives released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Do you recognise these two men? Police want to speak to them after a stabbing in Highfield Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The first man police want to speak to is described as white, with dark brown shaven hair.

He was seen wearing a black hooded top and dark blue pants at the time of the assault.

The second man is also described as white, with shoulder-length wavy dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black North Face coat with a red zip and grey jogging bottoms.

The victim was found with "serious head injuries" and "stab wounds to his neck, back and arm". (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0865 of February 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously or 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.