Officers with Preston Task Force launched a raid on a flat in Empire House in Church Street in response to complaints about suspected drug dealing.

Inside the flat on the city's high street, officers discovered a large stash of class A drugs and cash.

Three men were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drugs supply and money laundering.

Three were arrested and a large amount of cash and class A drugs were seized after police raided Empire House in Church Street, Preston on Tuesday (February 15). Pic: Google

It is not known whether the men have since been charged or released.

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update.

A spokesman for the force said: "Following numerous community complaints, Preston Task Force conducted a drugs warrant on Tuesday (February 15) at Empire House, Preston.

"A large amount of cash and class A drugs have been seized and three have been arrested for drugs supply and money laundering."