Police make arrests after drugs raids on Preston city centre flats
Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raided flats in Preston city centre on Tuesday (February 15).
Officers with Preston Task Force launched a raid on a flat in Empire House in Church Street in response to complaints about suspected drug dealing.
Inside the flat on the city's high street, officers discovered a large stash of class A drugs and cash.
Three men were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drugs supply and money laundering.
It is not known whether the men have since been charged or released.
Lancashire Police have been approached for an update.
Read More
A spokesman for the force said: "Following numerous community complaints, Preston Task Force conducted a drugs warrant on Tuesday (February 15) at Empire House, Preston.
"A large amount of cash and class A drugs have been seized and three have been arrested for drugs supply and money laundering."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.