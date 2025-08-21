Exclusive:Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of probation officer after attack at The Pavilions in Ashton, Preston

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to six charges including attempted murder of a probation officer and will face trial later this year.

Armed police were called to the scene of the stabbing at Diadem House in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 22.

Most Popular

A female probation officer in her 30s was treated for stab wounds in hospital following the attack at The Pavilions in Ashton, Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

Armed police were called to the scene of the stabbing at Diadem House in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 22)placeholder image
Armed police were called to the scene of the stabbing at Diadem House in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 22) | Lancashire Post

Ryan Gee, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court this morning accused of attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place, two counts of possessing a knife blade in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and false imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to all six charges.

A trial has been scheduled to be held at Liverpool Crown Court in November.

Related topics:PrestonPoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice