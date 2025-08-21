Exclusive:Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of probation officer after attack at The Pavilions in Ashton, Preston
Armed police were called to the scene of the stabbing at Diadem House in Ashton-on-Ribble at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 22.
A female probation officer in her 30s was treated for stab wounds in hospital following the attack at The Pavilions in Ashton, Preston.
Ryan Gee, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court this morning accused of attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a private place, two counts of possessing a knife blade in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and false imprisonment.
He pleaded guilty to all six charges.
A trial has been scheduled to be held at Liverpool Crown Court in November.