Police really concerned for missing woman last seen near Preston College two days ago
Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19.
She was wearing wearing gold hoop earrings and a grey hoodie that says 'Sweet Little Thing' on the front, black pants and black boots.
She was also carrying a black Hugo Boss Satchel bag.
She is approximately 5ft9 slim build with long brown hair and of olive complexion.
A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about her welfare and so we’re asking for your help.
“Please share this post.”
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Leanne please get in touch with police by calling them on 101 and quoting log number LC-20250820-1310.