Police really concerned for missing woman last seen near Preston College two days ago

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 08:31 BST
Police are really concerned for a missing woman last seen near Preston College two days ago.

Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19.

She was wearing wearing gold hoop earrings and a grey hoodie that says 'Sweet Little Thing' on the front, black pants and black boots.

Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19, near Preston College.placeholder image
Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19, near Preston College. | Lancashire Police

She was also carrying a black Hugo Boss Satchel bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is approximately 5ft9 slim build with long brown hair and of olive complexion.

Join our Lancashire Post daily newsletter - it’s fun, It's free, it’s the LEP.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about her welfare and so we’re asking for your help.

“Please share this post.”

If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Leanne please get in touch with police by calling them on 101 and quoting log number LC-20250820-1310.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceMissing personsPrestonCollege
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice