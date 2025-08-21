Police are really concerned for a missing woman last seen near Preston College two days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19.

She was wearing wearing gold hoop earrings and a grey hoodie that says 'Sweet Little Thing' on the front, black pants and black boots.

Leanne Dilworth, 49, was last seen at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 19, near Preston College. | Lancashire Police

She was also carrying a black Hugo Boss Satchel bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is approximately 5ft9 slim build with long brown hair and of olive complexion.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about her welfare and so we’re asking for your help.

“Please share this post.”

If you have any information or you think you’ve seen Leanne please get in touch with police by calling them on 101 and quoting log number LC-20250820-1310.