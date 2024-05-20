Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage of the brawl was “widely shared on social media”.

A man was left unconscious after a ‘large-scale fight’ broke out at a sports ground in Padiham.

A brawl broke out between a number of people at Arbories Memorial Sports Ground on Well Street shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday.

A man in his 50s was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness during the incident. He has now recovered.

Officers said footage of the incident was “widely shared on social media”.

DC Hannah Dermody, of Burnley CID: “This is absolutely unacceptable behaviour, and I would appeal to anyone who may have been involved, who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police or to contact Crimestoppers.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1033 of May 18.

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.