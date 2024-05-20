Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers discovered around 350 cannabis plants spread across all rooms of the property.

A cannabis farm worth approximately £294,000 was discovered by police in Skelmersdale.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Castlehey under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday, May 17.

An average cannabis plant has a street value of £840.

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.

A 40-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug and abstracting electricity.

“He has since been released with no further action and enquiries are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.