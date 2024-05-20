Cannabis farm worth £294,000 discovered by Lancashire Police during drugs raid at property in Skelmersdale
A cannabis farm worth approximately £294,000 was discovered by police in Skelmersdale.
Officers executed a warrant at an address on Castlehey under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday, May 17.
Around 350 cannabis plants were discovered spread across all rooms in the house. They were subsequently seized by police.
An average cannabis plant has a street value of £840.
There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.
A 40-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug and abstracting electricity.
“He has since been released with no further action and enquiries are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.