The victim suffered abdominal injuries and a suspected stab wound to the neck.

A man was hospitalised with a 'suspected stab wound' after a brawl outside a pub in Rawtenstall.

Police were called after a group of people started fighting outside the Railway Tavern on Bury Road at around 1.25pm on Saturday (June 8).

It was reported that at least one of those people had a knife.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with abdominal injuries and a suspected stab wound to the neck.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, officers said.

Det Insp Lisa Craddock, of East CID, said: “A man has suffered some serious injuries as a result of this incident, and we are working to find who is responsible.

“An investigation has begun, and we’re appealing for any information or footage that may assist our enquiries.

“We know that this may be concerning to hear about, and we want to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and there isn’t thought to be any further risk to members of the public.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or caught the incident on camera was urged to come forward.

“We know that there will be people who witnessed the incident who we haven’t yet spoken to. If this is you, or you know someone who was in the area at that time, please contact us,” Det Insp Craddock added.

“We also know that there were people who filmed the assault. If this was you, please contact us, and refrain from sharing the footage on social media.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 638 of June 8.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.